Before the Rivals Camp Series was put on hold, like much of the United States, because of the coronavirus, offensive tackle Micah Morris put on a show in Orlando. He put on one of the most dominant performances we had seen in recent years in the trenches.

Morris showed why schools have been after him since freshman year. He, like many in America are out of school due to the virus, but he has not put his recruiting on hold.

The 6-foot-5, 290 pound offensive tackle out of Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County is ready to turn his focus to five schools with a decision looming this summer.

"We are out of schools and recruiting has slowed down some due to the virus, but nothing has changed for me, I am still on track to commit later this summer," said Morris.

"I am down to Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and South Carolina. I am shut down and focused only on those schools.

"It was really tough to get here because of the personal relationships I made the last couple of years. I really bonded with some great coaches, so that made it difficult.

"I got to these five really because of how I felt on each campus. There were some coaching changes that happened, and that slowed things down for me a little, but after taking more time, I am ready to focus on five great schools."

Morris was very close to committing to a school in December, to honor his father on his birthday, but with the coaching changes he was referring to, that changed his original plan.

Now he looks forward to making a decision towards the end of summer, before his senior season.

Morris offers some thoughts on his finalists.

ALABAMA: "To start off, I watched Alabama my whole life. My parents are huge Alabama fans, so I grew up a big fan of Alabama football. I used to cry when Alabama would lose, so to have a chance to play there, it is like a dream come true. As a recruit, I learned how Alabama can make me better, I learned about their academics and I love the plan they have for their players."

FLORIDA: "Brian Crum is from Camden County and he played at Florida. He coached me in middle school, I have looked up to him, so it would be cool to go where he went. Jared Davis is from here and he also played at Florida. Those guys turned me onto Florida and it has been great getting to know about them. Since I have been visiting (10 times), I have built a strong relationship with the staff and I have fallen in love with Florida."

FLORIDA STATE: "I have only visited Florida State once, but it is like the pieces of a puzzle have come together there. I went down there in January and it was like the perfect visit. I saw the campus, learned a lot about the school, met some coaches and talked a lot with coach Atkins. I have talked to coach Atkins a lot since and he is all about me, how I fit in and that visit really changed things for me with Florida State."

GEORGIA: "The big thing with Georgia is it being the home state school. I am in Georgia, so they are the Bulldogs that everyone talks about. I have visited Georgia six or seven times and I am just so comfortable there. That is what it came down to for me with Georgia."

SOUTH CAROLINA: "They were the first school to offer, so with South Carolina taking the first chance on me, it meant a lot. I have visited Columbia 10 times, and the more I visited, the more I learned about the environment, academics and overall community there. I really love it up there."

Five schools are still on Morris' mind, but is there an order to that list?

"I would honestly say there are two, or maybe three schools that sit a little higher on the list," said Morris. "It is not by much, but there are a couple up there higher. I am still thinking a lot about all five schools."

Morris had official visits lined up, and most were all but locked in for May and June, but now, with it up in the air when prospects will be able to visit college campuses again, he said his commitment could be pushed up. It is something we will be monitoring in the coming months.