The main reason I ended up with those five on the list is the communication. Each of the schools has really recruited me hard, each has made me feel like a priority and they have shown me I am an important recruit."

"I have been patient with the recruiting process, and it took some time to get to this point, but I feel good about the five schools and I see myself ending up at one of them," said Webb.

The coveted linebacker has now cut his list down to five schools and the end is in sight.

Rivals100 linebacker Phillip Webb has not rushed through the recruiting process. The four-star out of Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier had hoped to be committed before his senior year, but once he realized that was only a fantasy, he pumped the breaks, slowed things down, and has gone at his own pace since.

Official visits to LSU and Oklahoma have been taken. He took the official visit to Baton Rouge in June, then returned to LSU when they played Florida earlier this month. The lone trip to Norman took place in September.

He does not plan to visit anywhere this weekend, but he plans to be in Tuscaloosa November 9 for the LSU game, at Auburn November 16 for the Georgia game and then at Florida November 30 for an in-state battle against Florida State.

One school is looking to separate itself from the pack in the coming weeks.

"I have not been close to committing yet," said Webb. "Once I knew I was not going to be ready over the summer, I just have not thought about it much yet. I know when I know, I will know and that is when I will commit.

"There is no order right now. I have five great opportunities and these upcoming visits are very important for me.

"I see all five [schools] in a similar way because I have been looking at each for a reason. Outside of how they have recruited me, the feel I have at each school, the scheme they run and how I fit in helped me get down to these five schools."

Webb plans to sign in December, even though he is not an early enrollee, so he knows a decision is looming.

"It is coming soon," said Webb. "I think I could be committed by the end of November, but definitely before the Early Signing Period.

"I am getting there. It has been tough to get down to five schools and I see it being tough to pick one school when that time comes too, but I am going to figure it out.

"Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma have all shown me something I really like, all have recruited me well and all have given me a great vibe, so I will go off my gut when I make my decision.

"I want to finish out the visits, then see what my gut is telling me. I know it will not be easy."

When Webb was asked to give a reason why each school made the cut, here is what he said:

ALABAMA: "The winning tradition."

AUBURN: "The family feel there."

FLORIDA: "The staff and the direction they are headed."

LSU: "The coaches and the feel there."

OKLAHOMA: "Communication and how they have recruited me."

Webb's upcoming visits to Alabama, Auburn and Florida in November are all unofficial visits as of now, but that could change. He is looking to take official visits to all three before his decision.