Advertisement

in other news

Intel: Five-star Javion Hilson shocked by Texas A&M visit

Intel: Five-star Javion Hilson shocked by Texas A&M visit

Five-star defensive end Javion Hilson visited Texas A&M over the weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Intel: Five-star QB Julian Lewis back from Colorado trip

Intel: Five-star QB Julian Lewis back from Colorado trip

Adam Gorney has the latest on five-star QB Julian Lewis' visit to Colorado.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

More on the teams making a run at 4-star 2026 QB Jared Curtis

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Four-star SAF Bralan Womack sets Washington, LSU, Texas, Ohio State visits

Four-star SAF Bralan Womack sets Washington, LSU, Texas, Ohio State visits

More from four-star SAF Bralan Womack inside

 • Sam Spiegelman
Mike Elko is waking up the sleeping giant in Aggieland

Mike Elko is waking up the sleeping giant in Aggieland

Texas A&M sits atop the SEC standings with two conference games remaining.

 • Adam Gorney

in other news

Intel: Five-star Javion Hilson shocked by Texas A&M visit

Intel: Five-star Javion Hilson shocked by Texas A&M visit

Five-star defensive end Javion Hilson visited Texas A&M over the weekend.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Intel: Five-star QB Julian Lewis back from Colorado trip

Intel: Five-star QB Julian Lewis back from Colorado trip

Adam Gorney has the latest on five-star QB Julian Lewis' visit to Colorado.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

More on the teams making a run at 4-star 2026 QB Jared Curtis

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement