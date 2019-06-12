News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 09:59:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2021 DE Tunmise Adeleye has several SEC schools on his radar

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Tunmise Adeleye is in the midst of a busy summer chock full of visits to schools all across the country, ranging from Florida to Oregon, Alabama to Texas. There are multiple schools in the mix for ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}