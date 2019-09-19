News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 10:37:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Detroit DB Kalen King heads to Wisconsin this weekend

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Detroit Cass Tech 2021 cornerback Kalen King has seen his offer list shoot past 20 total schools, and he is utilizing the college football season to make game visits. Next on the docket is a trip t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}