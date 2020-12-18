Rivals.com - Deshun Murrell goes back to UCLA, picks Bruins over Penn State

Breaking: Deshun Murrell goes back to #UCLA , picks #Bruins over #PennState . “I know after football, UCLA will set me up.” Story: https://t.co/PtWHTP7Q3a • @deshun_03 @RickKimbrel @rivalsmike @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/eJ4ZVphFsY

"I know after football, UCLA will set me up. They have the best overall situation for me with academics and football. I went back and forth, but UCLA is right for me."

"It was a tough — very tough decision," said Murrell. "I did go back and forth between UCLA and Penn State, and Penn State is a great program, but I feel like UCLA is trending, that they will be on the rise, and the degree I can get there with the networking really put them over the top.

What UCLA offers was too much to turn down.

A week ago he was leaning towards signing with Penn State , but he kept an open mind up until decision day, and the three-star running back that rushed for over 2,300 yards and scored 37 touchdowns in 10 games this season is headed for Los Angeles.

Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County running back Deshun Murrell committed to UCLA June 10, and all looked to be going well until he abruptly decommitted November 23. That decision surprised many, including the Bruin coaching staff, but they didn't give up and it paid off.

When Murrell re-opened his recruitment late in November, he did so with an open mind to explore each offer. Numerous schools made their pitch, and he spoke with a list of coaches, and when he backed off the pledge to the Bruins, he didn't see him making that call a second time.

"I really didn't think I was going back to UCLA. When I decommitted, I expected to go to another school, and just let things fall how they were supposed to. I didn't think I would be back with the same school though.

"I didn't know what was in store for me, but I let things happen, and UCLA ended back up in my final two, and it just shows what I think about them and how great of a school it is.

"I think it is a testament to how UCLA kept recruiting me, how comfortable I am with them and what the school has to offer."

This literally went down to the final hours, and Murrell was watching videos on each school, talking to coaches, talking to family, doing more and more research, and he is now ready to head across the country to play in the Pac 12.

It will be different, but he knows it is the right fit.

"I am excited about the different culture I am going to," said Murrell. "There are 20,000 people in Bibb County and I am going to Los Angeles, so it is exciting.

"The degree they offer, the opportunities I have on and off the field there, and being able to play for a program on the rise.

"As soon as I decommitted, the coaches started recruiting me even harder, they asked how they could fix the situation, and they showed me how much I was wanted. That meant a lot to me and I am excited about the opportunity to play for Chip Kelly and that coaching staff.

"I will be able to sleep again now. This was a big decision."