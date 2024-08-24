in other news
Interview with Ole Miss WR commit Samari Reed
Four-star wide receiver Samari Reed speaks to the media after a win to open the season.
NCAA considering elimination of spring transfer window
Adam Friedman breaks down the NCAA's proposal to eliminate the spring transfer portal window in football.
Two teams pressing for a flip of three-star SMU CB commit Zadian Gentry
Two teams pressing for a flip of Gentry
Duke lands a commitment from RB Nate Sheppard
More from 3-star RB Nate Sheppard on his commitment inside
Two major visits planned for five-star WR Chris Henry Jr.
Five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. is planning big visits this fall.
in other news
Interview with Ole Miss WR commit Samari Reed
Four-star wide receiver Samari Reed speaks to the media after a win to open the season.
NCAA considering elimination of spring transfer window
Adam Friedman breaks down the NCAA's proposal to eliminate the spring transfer portal window in football.
Two teams pressing for a flip of three-star SMU CB commit Zadian Gentry
Two teams pressing for a flip of Gentry
Aidan Anding was aiming to make a decision before the summer's end.
After three official visits and a fourth unofficial visit to Baton Rouge, one of the best defensive backs in the South committed in-state to LSU. Texas and Arkansas were also finalists for Anding, a multi-sport standout that helped Ruston (La.) High capture its first state championship in more than three decades last December.
Anding, who is also a fantastic basketball player and track star, made a trio of official visits in June before collecting an offer from LSU. After his family made their way to the Bayou Splash last month, the Tigers quickly ascended up the ladder for Anding.
That was the opportunity the North Louisiana defensive playmaker was waiting on.
"It was a really, really, really hard decision," Anding told Rivals. "I built relationships with these coaches. You have to put business before personal. In reality, Coach (Corey) Raymond is the best coach in college football and I know he can get me to the level."
Since turning heads during his return back to football last fall, Anding has garnered the watchful eye of LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.
Raymond offered Anding in June before Anding nearly committed elsewhere in the SEC.
"The relationship between me and Coach Raymond has always been good," he started. "What I respect about Coach Raymond is that he's a confident coach; he believes in me and that he knows he can make me go to the next level ... that he can develop me without a doubt."
He got a closer look last month that affirmed his decision.
"Being in the room with Coach Raymond, seeing how he broke stuff down, explained it to you, showed you when you use it, when you use technique in your game" he started. "That's what caught my eye. Technique beats talent. I want to make sure my technique is sharp and aligns with my skill set. Coach Raymond is the best to do it. He has a history of guys he's put in the league. Coach Raymond is why I chose to go there."
Raymond, associate HC Frank Wilson, and others have been pushing all their chips into the middle of the table with Anding since throwing an offer his way last month.
Anding brought his entire family down to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash last month, including little brother Jayden Anding, a 2027 defensive back who has landed overtures from Miami, Arkansas, and also Texas as his brother navigated through official visits this summer.
Staying in-state is big for not one, but all of the Andings.
"The best in the Boot stay in the Boot," he said. "It means a lot,. My family is from Louisiana. Staying in-state and playing for the best program in Louisiana means a lot to them. It's our dreams becoming reality. Everybody is excited to see it from there.
"LSU has always been the hometown school, the big in-state school," Anding added. "I wanted to go see what LSU has to offer. Being in-state is better for me and my family."