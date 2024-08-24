DB Aidan Anding commits to LSU: 'The best in The Boot stay in The Boot'

Aidan Anding was aiming to make a decision before the summer's end. After three official visits and a fourth unofficial visit to Baton Rouge, one of the best defensive backs in the South committed in-state to LSU. Texas and Arkansas were also finalists for Anding, a multi-sport standout that helped Ruston (La.) High capture its first state championship in more than three decades last December. Anding, who is also a fantastic basketball player and track star, made a trio of official visits in June before collecting an offer from LSU. After his family made their way to the Bayou Splash last month, the Tigers quickly ascended up the ladder for Anding. That was the opportunity the North Louisiana defensive playmaker was waiting on. "It was a really, really, really hard decision," Anding told Rivals. "I built relationships with these coaches. You have to put business before personal. In reality, Coach (Corey) Raymond is the best coach in college football and I know he can get me to the level."

Since turning heads during his return back to football last fall, Anding has garnered the watchful eye of LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Raymond offered Anding in June before Anding nearly committed elsewhere in the SEC. "The relationship between me and Coach Raymond has always been good," he started. "What I respect about Coach Raymond is that he's a confident coach; he believes in me and that he knows he can make me go to the next level ... that he can develop me without a doubt." He got a closer look last month that affirmed his decision. "Being in the room with Coach Raymond, seeing how he broke stuff down, explained it to you, showed you when you use it, when you use technique in your game" he started. "That's what caught my eye. Technique beats talent. I want to make sure my technique is sharp and aligns with my skill set. Coach Raymond is the best to do it. He has a history of guys he's put in the league. Coach Raymond is why I chose to go there."