Coveted WR Kenyon Alston shuts down recruitment after Illinois OV

As things currently stand, Kenyon Alston will play his college football at Illinois.

The Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore standout wide receiver has been committed to the program since January and he was back in Champaign for his official visit over the weekend.

Just before the trip, an official visit date with Michigan had materialized for this coming weekend as the Wolverines worked on flipping the rising-senior with roots in the state.

That trip is no longer to be taken.

"I cancelled it," Alston told Rivals. "I’m focused on training and getting ready for my last high school season.

"Locked in with ILL."

Naturally, the weekend with fellow commitments and company went about as well as he and his family could have hoped for.

"The weekend was fire," Alston said. "We enjoyed it a lot. The best part was meeting up with the other commits and hanging out. It was cool talking to and being with the older players too.

"The brotherhood is real."