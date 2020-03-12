News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 08:58:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Could a Bama vs. LSU battle be brewing for this top 2022 DB?

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com.

NEW ORLEANSJacoby Mathews is a name in Louisiana to know in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-2, 196 pound safety out of Ponchatoula not only passes the eye test, but plays at a high level and has a lot of tools that will draw major colleges to him.

Like many in the Boot State, Mathews grew up a fan of LSU, and last spring, before the Tigers went on that magic ride to win it all last season, they offered the then, talented freshman.

"The LSU offer meant a lot to me because I am from Louisiana, and I think every in-state player grew up liking LSU," said Mathews. "I thought I would start off with an offer from a smaller school, so for it to be from LSU really meant a lot to me.

"I won't forget when I was at practice last spring and coach Ed Orgeron came up and tapped me on the shoulder, looked at me and offered me a scholarship. That was a big moment.

"They went on to have a great season, they won it all and I love their winning mentality. I have a lot of interest in LSU and even though they had a lot of coaching changes, coach O is still there and it is always like a family there."

Mathews has been visiting LSU since middle school and he has been to Baton Rouge over half a dozen times. He knows it is early in his recruitment and he is ready to get out and see other places.

One that he is interested in is a LSU rival — Alabama.

"Alabama has offered me too and to have an offer from them and LSU, it is like me having offers from two of the best in the world. I know about Alabama's success, I am going over there this spring and I am highly interested in them too. I just want to get over there and see it."

"Commitment has not crossed my mind," said Mathews. "I will think about that late my senior year. I just want to play, have fun, see different schools and enjoy it all right now.

"I did grow up a big LSU fan and I have high interest in them, but I am interested in a lot of other schools too. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and schools like that are on my mind too."

Mathews currently has offers from Alabama LSU, Miami, Mississippi State and Rutgers.

