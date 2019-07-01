News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 09:42:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment is on four-star ATH Ja'Khi Douglas' mind

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

NEW IBERIA, La. -- Ja'Khi Douglas just returned back home to Louisiana after a nationwide college tour, which included visits to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State and LSU.Now, c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}