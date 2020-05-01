Commitment Breakdown: Zavier Carter to LSU
THE COMMITMENT: A few months ago, Zavier Carter was very close to committing to Georgia Tech. He he gotten close to the staff in Atlanta, and he almost pulled the trigger, but held off to take more time to look into his decision.
After taking many calls over the last month and having time to think more about his recruitment, the 6-foot-5, 193 pound edge rusher out of Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter has committed to LSU.
The call days ago with Tiger head coach Ed Orgeron locked it up.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I talked to coach O Monday morning and that is when things changed for me," said Carter. "We talked for about 30 minutes, and when I got off the phone with him, I talked things over again with my family and I knew I was ready to commit.
"Coach O talked to me about the scheme, how I would fit, how they use their pass rushers and our conversation meant a lot. Him recruiting me personally from the beginning meant a lot to me too, and that played a role in my decision. I have been talking weekly to coach O and we have been talking twice a week lately. Having that connection with the head coach shows me a lot about him and what I meant to him.
"He is a great guy. He is a family guy. He is a great coach. I believe in him, what he is doing and how he and his staff can develop me and help me reach the next level.
"LSU has always been a top school for me. Me knowing Arden Key has always had LSU in my mind, so I can say I have liked them from the beginning. I have always had them in my mind.
"I have visited LSU twice and I love the environment. I was at the Arkansas game last season, then I visited again early in March. It feels great when I am there. I love the fans, I love the people and the atmosphere is great to be in.
"I had a lot of great schools recruiting me, and I feel like schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Alabama and others are all great programs, but LSU is the one I feel is best for me.
"I have been talking to coaches every day and I have had more time to think about recruiting lately, and after that talk with coach O, I knew I wanted to play for him. LSU is my school."
WHAT LSU IS GETTING: LSU loves speed off the edge, and that is one things they are getting in Carter. He is an athlete that can run with great length and the frame to add good weight to. He is still lean, so he needs time in the weight room to develop physically, and that will help him improve his play against the run and when engaged with offensive linemen, but he is likely to play off the line in Baton Rouge. Where he shines is when he is turned loose and able to get after the quarterback, but he can run, he can play in space and he is likely going to be a hybrid type in their defense.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR LSU: Remember Arden Key? Key came from Hapeville Charter too, and since Carter's freshman year, those two have been linked to each other and drawn some comparisons. LSU loves speed on the defense, and that is what Carter is all about regardless of where he lines up. Any time LSU can go into Georgia, grab a four-star pass rusher with athleticism and upside like Carter's, it is big — very big.