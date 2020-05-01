After taking many calls over the last month and having time to think more about his recruitment, the 6-foot-5, 193 pound edge rusher out of Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter has committed to LSU .

THE COMMITMENT: A few months ago, Zavier Carter was very close to committing to Georgia Tech . He he gotten close to the staff in Atlanta, and he almost pulled the trigger, but held off to take more time to look into his decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I talked to coach O Monday morning and that is when things changed for me," said Carter. "We talked for about 30 minutes, and when I got off the phone with him, I talked things over again with my family and I knew I was ready to commit.

"Coach O talked to me about the scheme, how I would fit, how they use their pass rushers and our conversation meant a lot. Him recruiting me personally from the beginning meant a lot to me too, and that played a role in my decision. I have been talking weekly to coach O and we have been talking twice a week lately. Having that connection with the head coach shows me a lot about him and what I meant to him.

"He is a great guy. He is a family guy. He is a great coach. I believe in him, what he is doing and how he and his staff can develop me and help me reach the next level.

"LSU has always been a top school for me. Me knowing Arden Key has always had LSU in my mind, so I can say I have liked them from the beginning. I have always had them in my mind.

"I have visited LSU twice and I love the environment. I was at the Arkansas game last season, then I visited again early in March. It feels great when I am there. I love the fans, I love the people and the atmosphere is great to be in.

"I had a lot of great schools recruiting me, and I feel like schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Alabama and others are all great programs, but LSU is the one I feel is best for me.

"I have been talking to coaches every day and I have had more time to think about recruiting lately, and after that talk with coach O, I knew I wanted to play for him. LSU is my school."