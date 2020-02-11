THE COMMITMENT: Four-star wide receiver Trevonte Rucker decommitted from Florida in May of last year but re-entered the fold on Tuesday morning, once again giving his verbal pledge to the Gators. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the situation means for UF and for the teams that missed out.





HOW IT HELPS FLORIDA

Assuming Rucker’s second commitment to Florida is his last, this is a huge get for Dan Mullen and company. On a big-picture level, landing a wideout of Rucker’s profile is yet another sign that the Gators are the state’s most stable program and that momentum continues to build in Gainesville. On a smaller scale, Florida adds a physical wideout to its offensive repertoire. Rucker comes with a wingspan longer than his 6-foot frame and has an impressive catch radius to go along with reliable hands.

Mullen and his staff have also targeted Rucker’s high school teammate, four-star defensive end Bryce Langston, and this certainly won’t hurt in that pursuit.





HOW IT HURTS THOSE THAT MISSED OUT

Rucker has visited Florida State, but it’s not as though the Seminoles were expecting him in their class. That said, the teams that miss out here are the in-state schools, both of which trail Florida from an on-field standpoint and run the risk of falling further behind on the recruiting trail. The momentum building in Gainesville isn’t good for FSU or Miami, both of which would like nothing more than to see something disrupt the Gators’ upward trajectory. This fall will provide an opportunity for that, as the season ahead has a hyper-important feel each member of the state's Big Three, be it for very different reasons.



