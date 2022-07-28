Commitment Breakdown: Three-star OT Tommy Kinsler to Miami

The wins on the recruiting trail keep coming to the Miami Hurricanes. Thursday afternoon, the Canes added another big piece to their 2023 class landing three-star offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler.

WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING

To win championships at the collegiate level, dominating offensive lines are a must. The new staff at Miami has put a since of urgency to adding top offensive linemen that fit their scheme with great success. Kinsler is another puzzle piece to the Canes class that could crack the depth chart early being that three to four-year starter dominating opposing ACC defensive ends and tackles.

WHAT MAKES KINSLER DIFFERENT

Miami fans have to be excited about what offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is putting together. Kinsler is another tone setter up front blessed with size and strength. What makes Kinsler different from other road-grading linemen is his will to manhandle defenders. If Kinsler doesn’t get the pancake or knockdown, he’s locking onto his block putting a player on roller skates going 10-15 yards downfield backwards. The upside for Kinsler once he fine-tunes his technique is monstrous.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE HURRICANES

Coach Mirabal is adding size and skill in the trenches. However the depth chart works out over time, the idea of having bookends of Francis Mauigoa and Kinsler up front will be a winning difference maker. On the recruiting trail, Miami can sell quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs on the pieces up front. Come game time, the big guys in the trenches can help manage the clock and get critical first downs in key late game situations.

The added win for Miami and their fans is flipping Kinsler away from Florida. From June 19 to July 2, Kinsler was verbally tied to the Gators. The decommitment came days after Kinsler took his official with the Hurricanes (June 24).

IN HIS WORDS

Talking about the trip that made the change, Kinsler spoke about his official visit to Miami:

“They treated me and my family well,” Kinsler shared. “Even though I was committed to Florida, they wanted me to come down and give them a chance. My family loved it; my brother wanted to stay down there. He didn’t want to leave.”