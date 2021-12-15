Commitment Breakdown: Three-star DE Gabriel Jacas to Illinois

Come decision time, anything can happen on a given signing day. On Wednesday, three-star Fort Pierce Central defensive end Gabriel Jacas shocked onlookers flipping from Tulane to Illinois. The move to the Fighting Illini was unexpected with Tennessee closing hard.

WHAT ILLINOIS IS GETTING

Jacas is a presence off the edge going against the run and the pass. Taking on 8A Florida squads, Jacas proved he is an unrelenting force pushing the pocket onto the quarterback padding the stat line with a sack or a pressure. More work on technique and in the weight room needs to be done, but Jacas is a player who should crack the two-deep after a redshirt season.

WHAT MAKES GABRIEL JACAS DIFFERENT

Hands, power, and leverage are key to playing end. Being a two-sport athlete, an added skill Jacas brings to the field is his state championship wrestling talents. Working over SEC East tackles and guards, the discipline one needs to win a wrestling title will serve him well.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR ILLINOIS

If the head coach gives a scholarship grade to a player, anytime a team can land an identified talent that can improve the roster that is a victory. Winning in the Big Ten requires defenders that can stop the run and get to the quarterback. Adding Jacas brings more talent to the Illinois defense.

In recruiting circles, Jacas committed to Tulane back on July 5 with teams making a run at him by mid-October. Illinois dropped their offer on Oct. 15 with Tennessee making their move on Nov. 20. An official was taken to Illinois on Nov. 27 followed by an official to Knoxville on Dec. 10.