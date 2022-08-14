Commitment Breakdown: Miami LB Stanquan Clark commits to Louisville

Louisville’s impressive 2023 recruiting class got even better on Sunday with the commitment of Stanquan Clark. The addition of Clark out of Miami Central is another big win for the Cardinals in the Sunshine State both on and off the field.

WHAT LOUISVILLE IS GETTING

Taking on 5A Florida squads last fall for Miami’s Killian High School, Clark proved he’s a beast in the box. Clark led his Cougars squad in tackles (131) and tackles for a loss (24) while helping create turnovers with two picks and two forced fumbles. The Cardinals are getting a player with a nose for the ball and a knack for making something positive happen for his team on the field.

WHAT MAKES CLARK DIFFERENT

There is an “it” factor on the field that is earned not given, and Clark has that. Because he makes so many plays and is a magnet for the ball, Clark is a leader on the field who shows up in big moments. Clark works the box well sliding around the big guys and has a lot of experience with rush blitzes coming down the alley hard. When Clark makes contact, he’s looking to ring bells and crack helmets.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR LOUISVILLE

After a really strong spring and June on the recruiting trail, the Cardinals’ 2023 class slowed down in July but is regaining momentum again in August. Louisville has expanded their recruiting circles pulling an impressive four prospects out of California and are putting in the hard work with Georgia and Florida players. Securing Jordan Church out of IMG Academy was a win, but another tell-tell sign is pulling their third prospect out of the Miami area: William Fowles, Rayquan Adkins, and Clark.

This Louisville class is different. The Cardinals are adding dudes and a ton of athletic playmakers.