THE SITUATION

LSU's 2020 recruiting class got a major boost on Wednesday night with the addition of Rivals100 offensive lineman Courtland Ford. The hulking underclassman chose the Tigers over offers TCU, Baylor, Georgia, Alabama and several others. Despite being relativly early on in his recruitment, Ford saw enough on his recent visit to call Baton Rouge home and quickly announced his top five on Tuesday, followed by his commitment Wednesday.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR LSU

It's never too early to start building on the offensive line and LSU worked quickly to reel in Ford after targeting him back in the spring. The offer from the Tigers came before a flurry of other major programs and that early scouting paid off in the form of his commitment. Texas is always going to be an important recruiting territory for the Tigers, but has become more of a priority in recent years so beating out some in-state schools for Ford is also big. As far as what Ford brings on the field, it's tough to find a guy with his size and athleticism at the offensive tackle position and his rare athletic gifts are one of the big reasons why the Tigers made him such a priority. In order to contend in the SEC on a yearly basis dominant line play is needed and the hope is that Ford will bring that with him to Baton Rouge.

WHY IT HURTS FOR THE SCHOOLS THAT MISSED