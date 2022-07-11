Commitment Breakdown: Louisville lands Rivals100 OL Madden Sanker

"Louisville’s got a really good program that they’re building up," Sanker said. "I had other options from schools like Georgia, Michigan State, where they’re already really top dogs. I really wanted to jump into Louisville and be part of that uprising of the program."

The Cardinals came as Sanker's third offer back in October of 2020. Even as schools such as Georgia , Michigan State , Arkansas , Miami , and others pursued Sanker, the Cardinals maintained a steady presence in his recruitment.

The prospect of being part of a building program like Louisville is an appealing one for Sanker. The Cardinals have emphasized that to him throughout his recruitment with an eye toward a special 2023 class.

Sanker has been able to forge a tight relationship with Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. On both of Sanker's visits to campus, their talks have covered topics from football to good spots to eat in town.

"Coach Satterfield since then (the offer) has been one of the coolest coaches I’ve known," Sanker said. "He’s a really chill coach. He’s not going to get all riled up over some other stuff. I think the best thing I like about him is you can talk to him whenever."

Offensive line coach Nic Cardwell only joined Satterfield's staff earlier this year. From hyping up the crowd at games to playing loud music in meetings, his energy has captured Sanker's attention.

"He’s also coming in and helping us build this program to the top and be a top program," Sanker said. "I like him. He’s so energetic. You’re never going to see him with a frown on his face, never droopy, never dragging through the day. He’s always going to be hyped up and in your face."

Another primary recruiter for Sanker has been Pierce Clarkson. The 2023 Rivals100 quarterback has been pitching other prospects to join him at Louisville since he committed in January.

Sanker is no different. He, along with running back Rueben Owens II, took their official visits to Louisville the same weekend as Clarkson.

"I know he believes in his talent, I believe in his talent," Sanker said. "We’re going to rally around him. He’s just been telling us that we’re going to make Louisville a top program. These people that are going to the Georgias, the Clemsons, the Alabamas, Louisville’s going to be up there with those schools."

Sanker also took official visits in June to Michigan State, Arkansas, and Miami. As the month came to an end, he sat down with his parents to discuss his options.

The consensus came pretty quickly. Sanker wanted Louisville to be his home for the next few years.

"As soon as we sat down and we felt like this place was home, we called them up and let them know," Sanker said. "We all celebrated and stuff like that. They were hyped up. They know where this class is going. It all starts up front with the big guys. They’ve got two commits right now and then I’m the third. I think they were really excited to get me as their main interior offensive lineman."

Sanker said he's now planning to turn his attention to some of the top talent in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class. He feels that class will be the "second step" in continuing to make Louisville a power program in the ACC.

As for Sanker, he's planning to arrive at Louisville in January ready to compete.

"I’m going to be that aggressive guy," Sanker said. "He’s not going to be quiet no matter what. He’s going to be funny in the locker room, nasty on the field. I’m going to get after it."