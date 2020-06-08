Three-star defensive lineman James Stewart saw his recruitment come to a close on Monday, as the versatile prospect chose Memphis over a number of other FBS offers. Below, Stewart explains his choice and Rivals.com takes a look at what the Tigers are getting.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE MEMPHIS:



“It’s close to home and I already liked the school before they even offered. Then, I also loved the new coaching staff.I think they are relatable. It’s big-time football. They were in the top 20 last year and I think it will happen again this year. All of that is what sold it.”





ON WHICH TIGERS COACH MADE THE DIFFERENCE

“Really, Coach [Kyle] Pope, the d-line coach. Oh, and coach [Mike] MacIntyre. He went to my high school and everyone here -- all my coaches -- speak highly of him. That helps me know he’s a good man and is going to treat his players well. Also, Coach [Ryan Silverfield]. He has been one of the main ones that contacted me. And he stuck with me during these hard times talking to me a lot.”





ON HOW HIS ROLE WITH THE TEAM

“They tell me that they want me to put on weight and then they want me to come in early and play -- have a big role. They like the way I move. Honestly, it doesn’t matter if it’s inside or at a defensive end. I like all d-line positions. They want me to play all over.”

ON WHAT STANDS OUT ABOUT THE CAMPUS AND CITY

“It’s like another Nashville almost. It seems like my home. It seems comfortable to me.. Then, they put in a brand new weight room. That'll be good. That’s another perk. It seems like it’s all the latest stuff.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT WERE IN THE MIX

“I really liked Kentucky and I really liked Indiana as well as MTSU. They were all four tied for a bit. I actually liked Army a lot, too. I like those coaches a lot, but joining the army -- the military stuff. They couldn’t really sell me on that.”