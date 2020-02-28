THE COMMITMENT: Florida’s impressive commitment list continued to grow on Friday, as the Gators added Rivals250 tight end Gage Wilcox, who chose UF over a long list of majors offers, to a class that currently ranks third nationally. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Dan Mullen is getting in the four-star prospect.





WHAT UF IS GETTING: Wilcox shines as a target in the passing game, especially on jump balls in the red zone. His mission going forward will be adding additional muscle while retaining the agility that allows him to high point passes and use his body to make plays in short-yardage situations. Wilcox’s future is at tight end, but he’s spent time on defense as well. There, he’s proven to be unafraid of contact. He certainly has the mentality to become a great blocker but he needs to add strength and become more technically sound in that area. Wilcox could be an incredibly high-level player down the road, but he’d benefit from a redshirt year should he be allowed to to take one.





WHAT IT MEANS: By now there's little doubt about which in-state program is most desirable these days. Wilcox’s commitment further drives that point home. The four-star tight end carried offers from Florida State and Miami but chose UF, an occurrence that is becoming quite a trend.The bigger story here is the fact that the Gators have landed a prospect in which Alabama and Georgia had real interest. The Bulldogs and Tide have been raiding the Sunshine State almost at will in recent years, so Wilcox’s decision to stay home is far from insignificant on a macro level.

