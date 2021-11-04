Commitment breakdown: Four-star Selah Brown picks Louisville

Selah Brown Is a disruptive force on the defensive line. The 6'2" 260 pound SDE Is explosive off the ball, plays with his hands, and is extremely twitched up at his size. Brown has great bend which enables him to get underneath offensive lineman and knock back the line of scrimmage. He is still growing into his frame and should be able to hold plenty more mass once he gets in a college weight program. One thing that really stands out is his overall versatility, and ability to play anywhere on the defensive line for Louisville. He is a player that is stout against the run, but also has the skill-set to rush the passer from both the edge and interior at the next level. Brown Is just scratching the surface of his potential and his best football is in front of him. This is a commitment that should make Louisville fans extremely happy.