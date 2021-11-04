Commitment breakdown: Four-star Selah Brown picks Louisville
One of nations top defensive line recruits, Selah Brown, will be staying home and playing for the Louisville Cardinals. The Louisville Male (KY) standout had 24 offers before naming a final three of Louisville, Northwestern and Illinois.
What the Cardinals are getting:
Selah Brown Is a disruptive force on the defensive line. The 6'2" 260 pound SDE Is explosive off the ball, plays with his hands, and is extremely twitched up at his size. Brown has great bend which enables him to get underneath offensive lineman and knock back the line of scrimmage. He is still growing into his frame and should be able to hold plenty more mass once he gets in a college weight program. One thing that really stands out is his overall versatility, and ability to play anywhere on the defensive line for Louisville. He is a player that is stout against the run, but also has the skill-set to rush the passer from both the edge and interior at the next level. Brown Is just scratching the surface of his potential and his best football is in front of him. This is a commitment that should make Louisville fans extremely happy.
Why it's big for Louisville:
It is Important for Louisville to keep the top in-state prospects at home, but even more important for them to land the difference makers from their own backyard. Brown's commitment will be the second four-star defensive lineman that Louisville has landed in this class, and he will also be tied for their highest rated commitment to date. His pledge will bump Louisville's overall class ranking, and it gives the Cardinals great momentum heading down the stretch towards signing day. The Cardinals have done a good job getting after the passer this year, and the combination of Selah Brown and Popeye Williams will provide Louisville a disruptive pass rush for years to come.