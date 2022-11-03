Powerhouse college football teams keep applying the pressure on one another with big wins on the recruiting trail. Thursday morning, it was LSU scooping up versatile 2023 four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester.

WHAT LSU IS GETTING

The Tigers have landed a prototypical Power Five interior offensive lineman in Chester. The added bonus, with Eagles Landing Christian Academy Chester anchors the line at right tackle. Expect Chester to start in the interior with LSU potentially working his way to right tackle as his game and strength evolves in Baton Rouge.

WHAT MAKES CHESTER DIFFERENT

Taking on Georgia 2A competition, Chester routinely overwhelms defenders with his size in the run and passing attack. His kick-step with his pass pro is good and consistent with solid hand placement patiently waiting for ends or linebackers to test his punch. Down blocking or sealing the edge is a strength for Chester. Once in LSU’s strength and conditioning program, and under the guidance of offensive line coach Brad Davis, Chester should flourish at LSU working to be an impact player earlier in his playing career than later.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR LSU

Among four-star offensive guards left on Rivals’ positional rankings, with Chester gone only Indiana’s William Spencer remains available. Within the three-star prospects, only Texas’ Isaiah Kema is up for grabs. Landing Chester is significant this late in the game and with very few available players on recruiting boards. The commitment also kept Chester away from Michigan, Ole Miss, and Florida State.

Teams with dreams of wining conference titles and earning a playoff berth must win in the trenches, and that is what LSU is doing in the 2023 class. Coach Davis now has three four-stars, Tyree Adams, Zalance Heard, and Chester along with three-star Paul Mubenga, heading to Baton Rouge. This class is setting up to be a foundation for head coach Brian Kelly in the SEC for years to come.