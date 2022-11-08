Tennessee keeps their recruiting momentum rolling in the 2023 class as Pike Road (Ala.) four-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang announced his commitment to Volunteers on Tuesday evening.

Lang chose Tennessee over a final four that also included Texas, Auburn, and LSU. He took his official visit to with the Vols back on the weekend of September 24th when Tennessee defeated Florida 38-33. Lang also returned to Knoxville in October for an unofficial visit to watch Tennessee defeat Alabama.

Lang is the No. 22 prospect in the state of Alabama and the 35th-best offensive tackle in the country.