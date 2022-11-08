Commitment Breakdown: Four-star 2023 OL Vysen Lang commits to Tennessee
Tennessee keeps their recruiting momentum rolling in the 2023 class as Pike Road (Ala.) four-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang announced his commitment to Volunteers on Tuesday evening.
Lang chose Tennessee over a final four that also included Texas, Auburn, and LSU. He took his official visit to with the Vols back on the weekend of September 24th when Tennessee defeated Florida 38-33. Lang also returned to Knoxville in October for an unofficial visit to watch Tennessee defeat Alabama.
Lang is the No. 22 prospect in the state of Alabama and the 35th-best offensive tackle in the country.
LANG ON TENNESSEE:
"It was one of my best visits I’ve had at any school. The fan base at Tennessee, they have the craziest, nicest fans in the world. During the games, they’re all crazy and hyped and outside the game they’re all coming up to me and saying, ‘Hi, welcome to Knoxville,’ and being really nice. I connect with players in the locker room and Coach (Josh) Heupel, (Alex) Golesh, and (Glen) Elarbee are family oriented coaches that treat their players like family.”
WHAT TENNESSEE IS GETTING:
In Lang, Tennessee is getting a versatile offensive lineman with size and power at 6-foot-5, 315-pounds. He currently plays tackle for his high school, but will likely transition to guard in college. Lang possesses great footwork with a wide base, and a powerful strike that keeps edge-rushers at bay in pass protection and is a straight-mauler as a run-blocker that can pull and get to the second level.
TENNESSEE'S CLASS AT A GLANCE:
Lang becomes Tennessee's 22nd overall commitment in the 2023 class and third offensive lineman, joining Ayden Bussell and Shamurad Umarov. The Pike Road, Alabama native also becomes the 12th, four-star prospect to join the Volunteers' class and the third from the Yellowhammer State, joining Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) cornerback Rickey Gibson and Munford (Ala.) safety Sylvester Smith.