Commitment Breakdown: Four-star 2023 LB Raylen Wilson to Michigan

Keeping up in the national recruiting sweepstakes, Michigan added a big piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday with a verbal pledge from four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson. Adding Wilson keeps the Florida talent flowing to Ann Arbor while laying down the foundation for an outstanding group February 2023.

WHAT THE WOLVERINES ARE GETTING

Wilson is a new era linebacker with an old school mentality. Even with spread offenses so prevalent at the high school level, Wilson was still a devastating force on the field for Wilson High School racking up 139 stops, 76 solo, with 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks. His frame has room to add more weight to take on Big Ten running backs and offensive linemen. His athletic abilities will allow him to be versatile in the box at the next level playing inside or outside.

WHAT MAKES RAYLEN WILSON DIFFERENT

Wilson’s speed and play reading skills separate him from other 2023 prospects. Rarely wasting steps, Wilson diagnoses the play and attacks with great burst. At the point of attack, he is a punishing backer. The stats show he has a nose for the ball and closes with intensity.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MICHIGAN

In the 2022 recruiting class, the Wolverines are addressing needs in the box with four linebackers currently committed. Each of the committed are around the same height and weight as Wilson keeping to a plan of having an aggressive linebacker corps that is fast and physical.

In recruiting circles, Wilson being added to the group is solidifying another top-10 kind of run next year. Of the three positional players attached, each are four-star talents.