Commitment Breakdown: Four-star 2023 DB Michael Daugherty to LSU

Grayson (Ga.) safety Michael Daugherty took a list of over 40 offers narrowing it down to eight and then two with official visits to LSU and North Carolina. On Wednesday, April 13, the four-star defender verbally committed to LSU keeping the “DBU” moniker alive in Baton Rouge.

WHAT LSU IS GETTING

The Tigers are getting a true flex player for their defense. Daugherty can play star/rover, strong safety, and line up as a nickel covering tight ends and bigger receivers off the line. He has the speed and cover talents to play free safety as a sideline-to-sideline defender and can come down the alley way laying out running backs.

WHAT MAKES DAUGHERTY DIFFERENT

There’s a knack or feel for the game that Daugherty has that can’t be taught. From film study and want to, he quickly diagnosis plays arriving on time. Taking on 7A squads for Grayson High School, week in and week out Daugherty stands out against top level competition as one of the best on the field. Listed at 6-foot, 1-inch, 175-pounds, he plays the game bigger, like an outside linebacker, coming to the point of attack ready to bring the pain.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR THE TIGERS

Being hired to replace Ed Orgeron on Nov. 30, 2021, Brian Kelly and his staff rallied to piece together the 14th ranked 2022 class in the nation. Given the time permitted, the Tigers did well signing two five-stars and eight four-star players. As has been the case for many high-profile college football teams, including Alabama, landing verbal commitments has been slow for LSU in the 2023 class thus far. With Daugherty being added to the list that includes tight end Mac Markway and receiver Omarion Miller, LSU now has three four-stars headed to campus building momentum.

The other noteworthy win for LSU with Daugherty, they pulled him out of Georgia away from the Bulldogs. Daugherty also had offers from Miami, Tennessee, USC, Texas, Florida, and Auburn. Landing Daugherty is a big recruiting win.