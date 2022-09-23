The window on five-star 2023 prospects available to college football teams closed a little tighter on Friday with Hykeem William’s announcement. The elite prospect out of South Florida’s Stranahan High School decided to stay in-state committing to the Florida State Seminoles.

WHAT THE SEMINOLES ARE GETTING

The five-star label says it all. Williams is a difference maker beyond his peer group where one could make the case that he is the best receiver in his class. The very talented ones make the game look easy, and that is what Williams does every time he steps foot on the field. FSU is receiving a player that can win a starting spot on Day 1 with a chance for a breakout season as a true freshman.

WHAT MAKES WILLIAMS DIFFERENT

Williams is gifted with size and speed elevating him above other receivers. What makes him different is his overall athleticism, hands, and natural ability to make plays. The big wingspan helps make quarterbacks look good expanding beyond a normal catch radius and his jumping ability allows him to high point passes soaring above defensive backs for dynamic plays. Because of William’s size, jamming him is a lost cause for most corners and few can body him up knocking him off his route. As Williams progresses, opposing defenses will have to shade his way opening up more of the field for the Seminoles’ offensive attack.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR FLORIDA STATE

Lost in the shuffle of the noise made in-state by the new coaching staffs at Florida and Miami, FSU has quietly gone about their business putting together a strong 2023 lineup. The addition of Williams instantly raises the cache of the class sending a signal that head coach Mike Norvell and company can also recruit at an elite level. The 2022 class was ranked No. 17 nationally with eight four-star signees. Williams jumping on board with the ‘23s can help rally other in-state and national prospects to Tallahassee setting up for a run to the Early Signing Period.