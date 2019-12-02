THE COMMITMENT: Winter Park (Fla.) High School defensive back Ethan Pouncey announced his intentions to sign with Florida on Sunday evening. A one-time Texas, commit, Pouncey backed off his pledge to the Longhorns around the same time that his older brother, wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, announced his intention to transfer away from Austin. Now it seems the brothers will reunite in Gainesville next season.





HOW IT HELPS FLORIDA: Obviously the impact here is twofold, as Ethan Pouncey’s commitment comes with the added bonus of his brother's transfer announcement. And while Jordan Pouncey, who played for Texas this season, is probably a more important get for UF’s immediate future, Ethan Pouncey packs more upside than his older brother.



In Ethan Pouncey, the Gators welcome in a prospect with an impressive frame and great length. He remains a bit raw but showed strides on that front during the last year, earning a slight bump in ranking. The 6-foot-2 corner could find his way into the Rivals250 should he impress during the upcoming Under Armour All-America Game, where he’ll run up against top-flight wide receivers. The physical traits are all present in spades, so the senior sees polishing his coverage skills as paramount.

Florida has long been a recruiting force in Orlando area, so landing the Pouncy brothers only reinforces that fact. What shouldn’t be overlooked, however, is the role The Gators’ assistant director of player personnel, Keiwan Ratliff, played landing the duo. Ratliff’s addition to the staff has further expanded the Gators’ reach in the region.





