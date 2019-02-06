CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



THE SITUATION

Wide receiver Stanly King has been a big name on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit for a long time. The Camden (N.J.) Woodrow Wilson star had a huge senior season and made it to the Under Armour All-America Game. His recruitment never took off like some thought it would but he did accumulate a number of offers and eventually committed to Louisville. When their season went south and Bobby Petrino was fired King opened up his recruitment and looked at other options. Rutgers swooped in and made sure the in-state prospect didn’t get away this time. After taking a couple visits back to the Piscataway campus King signed with Rutgers on National Signing Day.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR RUTGERS

The Scarlet Knights need to keep up their presence in southern New Jersey and the addition of King to this recruiting class accomplishes that and more. The Camden area of New Jersey is very talented and Rutgers should hope that King is able to help recruit some of the players from there. On the field, King brings a lot of size to the Rutgers receiving corps. He will really make a different on jump balls down the field and crossing routes over the middle. King does a great job of using his body to shield defenders from the ball and his long arms to keep them from knocking the ball down.

