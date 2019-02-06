George Pickens has announced his decision and he has flipped to Georgia instead of sticking with Auburn. Did anyone really know how this was going to play out? Did Pickens even know himself Wednesday morning? This decision was made late.



The five-star wide receiver out of Hoover (Ala.) committed to Auburn in June of 2017, but he was always taking visits and talking with other schools.

To make a long story short, Pickens took official visits to Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. There was real chatter about him flipping his commitment, but Pickens kept to himself and kept people guesing. At one time, LSU felt very good about taking Pickens away from Auburn. That was over a month ago though and a lot has changed since then.

LSU suddenly was out. The new school many were talking about was Tennessee, but Georgia had quietly been in there to meet with Pickens weekly when the recruiting calendar allowed and Miami was trying to make a move too.

Now, back up to real time. After taking his official visit to Tennessee last weekend, Pickens made a stop at Auburn before the dead period kicked in and most felt he would stay with the Tigers. That visit seemed to swing momentum back in Auburn's favor, but it didn't and Georgia swooped in and stole the five-star from the Tigers at the last minute.

Below we break down why this is a huge get for Georgia and who it stings the most.