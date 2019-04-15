Jaheim Bell surprised himself over the weekend when he felt the urge to commit to the Florida Gators. He did not plan to make his decision over the weekend, but while visiting the Swamp, he gave Dan Mullen the news. Bell has been one of the hottest prospects in Georgia the last couple of months, adding big offer after big offer. Getting the star athlete out of Valdosta (Ga.) is big for the Gators.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE GATORS

Bell was a major target for Florida and they love his athleticism and his versatility. Bell started out playing linebacker as a freshman, then played some running back as a sophomore before settling in, and becoming a star at wide receiver as a junior. He is a very intriguing prospect because of his frame and versatility. Some look at Bell and think H-back, others think flex, then other see straight wide receiver. What he is first is — an athlete. Bell is strong, he has good straight-line speed, his ball skills are strong and he will be fun to watch in the Gator offense. He is still learning the position, so his best football is still ahead of him. He plays for a great program in Georgia that teaches well, demands a lot from their players, plays great competition and pushes their guys, so he will be ready for the move to college when that time comes. The bottom line is, Bell is a mismatch and can be used in multiple ways due to size and skill set.

WHY IT HURTS FSU MOST