Commitment Analysis: LSU lands Rivals250 ATH Devonta Lee
Over the last few days, there has been some chatter about Kentucky around Devonta Lee, but he ended up staying with the in-state school, LSU.
The Tigers made Lee a priority many months ago and it paid off. He took visits to Kentucky and Texas A&M, so other SEC schools were in the mix, but LSU has been trending here for quite some time.
Most felt Alabama would be the biggest competition for LSU at the beginning of this race, but it was Kentucky.
The four-star is Baton Rouge bound, the first prospect in 17 years from Amite to do and Ed Orgeron's staff has to be excited.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR LSU: Lee is a top in-state talent, so Orgeron and his staff work hard to keep the best at home. As a player, Lee is a versatile athlete that could project on either side of the ball. As a receiver, he is a big, physical player with the ability to make plays in traffic. On the defensive side of the ball, he brings ball skills and athleticism. Some schools viewed him as a big receiver, some liked him as a big safety and others liked his potential as a linebacker. His speed is solid at the skill positions, but has shown the ability to create some separation. His highest upside could be on the defensive side of the ball though, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing as a Tiger.
WHY IT HURTS MOST FOR KENTUCKY: Kentucky was in this. That is why this one stings. Some from the outside looking in may not have thought Kentucky could challenge LSU for one of the best in the Boot, but it did. There was quiet confidence in Lexington that they could pull off a surprise here, but they fell just short. He was one they were selling on playing time and being a difference maker, but LSU convinced him to stay home.