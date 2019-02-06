Over the last few days, there has been some chatter about Kentucky around Devonta Lee, but he ended up staying with the in-state school, LSU.

The Tigers made Lee a priority many months ago and it paid off. He took visits to Kentucky and Texas A&M, so other SEC schools were in the mix, but LSU has been trending here for quite some time.

Most felt Alabama would be the biggest competition for LSU at the beginning of this race, but it was Kentucky.

The four-star is Baton Rouge bound, the first prospect in 17 years from Amite to do and Ed Orgeron's staff has to be excited.