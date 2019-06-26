Finally healthy for the previous season, offers started pouring in for athletic edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland this spring. The Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom star amassed an impressive offer sheet and ended up taking official visits to Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Florida. The Gators and Hokies move to the forefront of Powell-Ryland's recruitment after those visits and he was set to announce his decision on July 4th. A quick change of plans resulted in Powell-Ryland announcing his commitment to Florida more than a week earlier than he had planned.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR FLORIDA...

The Gators have picked up a couple major additions on the defensive line lately and Powell-Ryland is an important piece to the puzzle. A pure edge-rusher, Powell-Ryland uses his explosiveness to constantly disrupt plays in the backfield and get sacks. The Gators are trying to improve and get deeper along their defensive front and Powell-Ryland should help in both areas. Don't be surprised to see him drop into coverage from time to time. He has plenty of athleticism and versatility for the coaching staff to uses him as a major weapon.

WHY IT HURTS THE SCHOOLS THAT MISSED...