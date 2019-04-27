Commitment analysis: 5-star WR Rakim Jarrett to LSU
THE SITUATION
Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced his commitment to LSU during his official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. The Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High star has offers from all over the country but seemed to be zeroing in on Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, and LSU as his top contenders. At the Washington DC Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas Jarrett explained how he was planning on taking his official visits before committing but Ed Orgeron and his staff made it impossible for Jarrett to leave without committing.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR LSU
Jarrett is a supremely talented receiver with a skillet similar to Odell Beckham Jr. His explosiveness alone helps beat most defenders he comes across but his route running is what sets him a part from other receivers. Jarrett is so fast out of his breaks that defenders can't stay with him. He also sets up defensive backs with subtle movements designed to trick them while he is running his route. Jarrett is an extremely hard worker than has improved by leaps and bounds each year of high school and he'll bring a great mentality to the locker room.
SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST
Jarrett's commitment has to be a punch in the guy for Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson. The Vols seemed to be riding some momentum into Jarrett's official visit schedule but, as it turns out, Jarrett didn't need to take another visit to Knoxville before deciding to pull the trigger. Ohio State was a long time favorite for Jarrett and they were still in a great spot for him even after Ryan Day took over as head coach but a lot of Buckeye fans will be disappointed not to see Jarrett in this recruiting class. Clemson was a wildcard in Jarrett's recruitment and there was always the possibility of him taking an official visit and falling in love with the program. Obviously official visits to these three schools never came to fruition but the December Signing Period is still far off in the distance.
Committed. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/VhRmsAc2Fb— Rakim Jarrett (@RakimJarrett) April 27, 2019