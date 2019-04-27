THE SITUATION

Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced his commitment to LSU during his official visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. The Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High star has offers from all over the country but seemed to be zeroing in on Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, and LSU as his top contenders. At the Washington DC Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas Jarrett explained how he was planning on taking his official visits before committing but Ed Orgeron and his staff made it impossible for Jarrett to leave without committing.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR LSU

Jarrett is a supremely talented receiver with a skillet similar to Odell Beckham Jr. His explosiveness alone helps beat most defenders he comes across but his route running is what sets him a part from other receivers. Jarrett is so fast out of his breaks that defenders can't stay with him. He also sets up defensive backs with subtle movements designed to trick them while he is running his route. Jarrett is an extremely hard worker than has improved by leaps and bounds each year of high school and he'll bring a great mentality to the locker room.

SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST