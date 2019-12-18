Five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett has been making headlines almost his entire high school career. The recruitment of the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High star has been one of the major storylines of the 2020 class. A commitment to LSU in the spring caught most people by surprise and his subsequent visits to other schools have fueled speculation about where he will actually play his college career.

After an official visit to Tennessee in the early summer, it looked like the Vols had the best chance of flipping Jarrett. Their momentum died down as the offseason faded and the season began. That’s exactly when Alabama began making their move with Jarrett. A member of the Crimson Tide coaching staff took in one of the St. John’s games in person and communication between the coaches and Jarrett picked up the following week. His official visit for the Arkansas game was scheduled fairly quickly. After the visit there was plenty of talk that Jarrett would end up playing for the Crimson Tide but he remained patient.

Maryland got Jarrett for an official visit and the Terps began to surge. His relationship with head coach Mike Locksley has always been strong and there were some that believe he could follow in Stefon Diggs' footsteps by playing for his hometown team.

While that line of thinking quickly didn't gain much traction in the media, Locksley message resonated with Jarrett and he decided to sign with the Terps.