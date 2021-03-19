Rivals.com - Colorado gets speedy RB Victor Venn

"I love the school, my parents love the school, and I think Colorado is a great fit for me."

"I had been talking to the coaches a lot, they had answered a lot of my questions, they had shown me a lot about the school, and after me and my parents watched a few more videos on the school, and talked about it, we knew it.

"I started leaning towards Colorado in early February, and after that virtual visit, me and my parents loved it, and I really started thinking about committing," said Venn. "I really knew it in my mind about a week or week and a half ago. That is when I made the the decision.

It all just came together for the 5-foot-10, 170 pound playmaker and he has committed to Colorado.

Running backs coach Darian Hagan was Venn's lead recruiter, and those two built a strong connection. Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini was heavily involved with head coach Karl Dorrell making his presence known in recent months as well.

Buford (Ga.) running back Victor Venn started getting that feeling a little over a month ago. Early in February, he was thinking long and hard about Colorado .

It is not just about the fit on the field, but off the field too. Venn feels he will fit right in on both sides in Boulder.

"The coaches are great, and they made me feel very comfortable. Me and the coaching staff really match up really well, so I know we can work together well, and they can really help me.

"I love how they see me in their offense too. They want to use me at running back, move me out to the slot, and really move me around to make me more valuable. I love their offense, I love the style of play in the Pac 12, and I love that fit.

"Then the academics are very strong too. I have learned a lot about what they offer academically, and I want to go into sports medicine. They incorporated that into their sports facility, and that just lines up perfectly for me as a football player.

"I have everything I want and everything I need at Colorado, so this is a great decision for me."

Venn has put in the work to make all this possible. He has won back-to-back state titles at one of the top programs in the country. He is pushed daily by the Buford coaches and teachers, then he trains on his own outside of school, so the hard work has paid off.

"This is a great feeling to be committing to Colorado, and to think about my future in the Pac 12," said Venn. "I play for great coaches that push us hard every day, and all the time and effort I have put in makes this possible.

"A lot to make this day possible happens behind the scenes, so for everyone to see this make me very happy. I know going to Colorado is going to set me up for life. It is very exciting."