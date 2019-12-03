With Alabama and Minnesota now out of the College Football Playoff conversation following losses last weekend, the four-team field is gaining more clarity with only the conference championship games remaining. Let's assume each of the Power Five conference title games is won by the favorite this weekend – LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Utah and Oklahoma – will it be the Utes or Sooners getting that fourth spot in the playoff? The latest ranking was released on Tuesday night, with Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia holding down the top four spots again. For now, Utah is a spot ahead of Oklahoma at No. 5. If LSU beats Georgia in the SEC championship on Saturday, the fourth and final playoff spot will be up for grabs. We ask experts from around the Rivals.com network their thoughts on the Utah-Oklahoma debate.

STATING THEIR CASE

Oklahoma: "It will be Oklahoma. Did you know for the first time in school history the Sooners led the Big 12 Conference in total offense and total defense? Of course, you didn't. That wouldn't fit the national talking heads' narrative. "If the College Football Playoff committee looks at resumes there's no doubt Oklahoma's is stronger than the Utes. It's as simple as that. Who have you beaten? "Everyone wants to ask what's wrong with Oklahoma's offense? But the real question might be why aren't you paying attention? "Sure he might not look the same as his Heisman Trophy predecessors but Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma are moving the ball at a historically good rate, yet again. To the tune of 8.4 yards per play which pales in comparison only to last year's FBS record of 8.6 yards per play. Defensively, the Sooners are in much better position than they've been in five years. "Quietly Oklahoma's full resume is stronger than it has been in previous trips to the College Football Playoff." – Eddie Radosevich, SoonerScoop.com

*****

Utah: "Utah deserves it and I really don't think there should be much debate on it. The argument will be that Oklahoma has better wins, but it's the committee members' job to watch all of the necessary games. In those games, they see Utah thoroughly dominating its opponents and playing a complete game, both offensively and defensively. "Not counting each team's one loss, the Sooners have won four games by seven points or less — and it's not like those close games came against great teams, either. The Utes have won by five points once and other than that, their next lowest margin of victory is 18. Not only that, Vegas keeps giving Utah high spreads, and it continues to beat the spread. "Experts and fans, alike, will comment about Baylor being a better opponent than Oregon this weekend. Baylor's schedule is dreadful, and in reality Oregon would be favored to beat them head to head. Why do I mention that? The Ducks may be out of the playoff picture, but they still have a favorable ranking that will help Utah's case if the Utes can win. "If the Utes win by more than a touchdown, there really should be no argument whatsoever." – Alex Markham, UteNation.com

WHAT OTHERS THINK