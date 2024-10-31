Cignetti's miracle in Bloomington has recruits believing in the Hoosiers

He had the famous “I win, Google me,” statement. He yelled into a mic that Purdue sucked. He took the college football world by storm before ever coaching a game in Bloomington and had people believing in the always-struggling Hoosiers.

Many were suspicious. No more. Especially the Indiana commits in this recruiting class who are watching Indiana not only win some games and slowly turn the corner. The Hoosiers are undefeated, ranked No. 13 nationally and they’ve beaten every opponent by double digits.

It’s the story of the year in college football.

“The biggest factor is that he knows what he wants and he is doing it,” said three-star defensive end commit Triston Abram as Michigan is working on flipping hiim.

“He coached with coach (Nick) Saban at Alabama. Coach Saban worked under his father, coach Frank Cignetti. Sr. It comes full circle and when you talk about great, that circle right there it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Cignetti’s proof is in the winning.

The 63-year-old went 53-17 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 14-9 at Elon, 52-9 at James Madison and now most impressively has won eight-straight to start in Bloomington. He’s never had a losing season as a head coach.

Many of the Indiana commits are fully aware of Cignetti’s history. Even more important, they’re seeing what he’s doing in Bloomington this season – not only winning but winning convincingly – and they’re all onboard.