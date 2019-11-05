The 6-foot-3, 240 pounder knew he was heading west to either Los Angeles or Lincoln, but after the weekend, he knew UCLA was the best fit.

Choe Bryant-Strother is a linebacker in Norcross, Ga. at Great Atlanta Christian and he has decided a school across the country in Los Angeles was right for him.

"I knew I was going to UCLA after the game on Saturday," said Bryant-Strother. "It really came down to UCLA and Nebraska. I was contemplating between those two for months.

"I feel like UCLA is the perfect fit for me because the school lives and breathes success in all aspects.

"I have visited UCLA twice and the vibe and atmosphere there is one like no other. The staff is some of the best in the world. The players are locked in. It's crazy to see just the difference there's been since I visiting early this year to now.

"I feel like Chip Kelly flipped a switched mid way through this season that I could blatantly see when I watched UCLA run over Colorado. I think it's a very young team and it's only up from here. I don't think that the program has a limit. I feel UCLA can be a contender for any title very soon.

"The progress is absolutely crazy. I can feel a genuineness and family vibe from everyone there. It's going to be a great journey.

"Now is the right time to commit because I finally know where I 100% want to go."