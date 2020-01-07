Chau Smith schedules Purdue, Washington State visits
Chicago 2020 cornerback Chau Smith announced his commitment to Wyoming on Dec. 15 following an official visit to Laramie. The very next day Smith landed an offer from Purdue and two days after that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news