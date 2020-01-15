HONOLULU -- Class of 2020 three-star linebacker Bodie Shoonover has already made the decision that he will take his LDS mission, meaning he will spend two years away from football. But before he sets out on that trip, Schoonover will make the decision of which college he'll be signing with in February. His options are down to BYU, where was committed until last month, and UCLA . Both schools have told Schoonover he has a spot waiting when he returns from his mission and now he's weighing his options. Rivals.com caught up with Schoonover at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii to discuss his recruitment.

On BYU decommitment: "I backed off my commitment because the communication level wasn't there and I just decided to look at my other options. Since then we have sort of restarted that relationship and communication has picked back up. I'm talking with Coach (Ed) Lamb."

Message from staff: "I've always loved BYU and seen it as an option and are telling me they want me there."

Fit in defense: "They like me at outside linebacker so I can use my size and speed."

UCLA: "They came into the picture and have been around the top of my list. The communication has been consistent. I took my official there in December and it was really good. They talked to me about signing early but they didn't really put the pressure on me.

Fit in UCLA defense: "They have said that they might move me around. They think I can play inside or outside linebacker for them."

Biggest factor in decision: "I've just been praying and thinking about it a lot. I'm not sure but it's mostly a feel that I've been at the school."

Plans between now and Signing Day: "I'm just chilling right now. I don't have any visits planned.

Announcement plans: "I'm going to announce on Signing Day."