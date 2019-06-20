Lincoln Riley has landed a commitment from the top 2021 prospect in the country, quarterback Brock Vandagriff . The signal caller out of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue chose Oklahoma over Florida , Georgia and many others. After taking two visits to Norman, Vandagriff made his decision and he tells the story behind that.

The moment has come. I am committed to the University of Oklahoma. I would not be where I am today without God, my family, trainers, and friends. I would like to personally thank each and every one of you.

My love for the game all started at a very young age. Friday nights with my dad and coach go as far back as I can remember. I used to be running up and down the sidelines being the ball boy for the team at Woodward Academy.

On Saturdays, we would get up and watch College GameDay and watch all the football we could, if we weren’t at an Auburn game (mom went there and had season tickets). On Sundays we would get up and go to church, and every Sunday afternoon we would have our own little football game. I would dress up head to toe in my football pads and we would play in the front yard. It was the highlight of my week.



It has been a lifelong dream to play at the next level; I did not know where, but I sure did know I wanted to be playing on Saturdays. I have let football consume me. It is one of the first things I think of when I wake up in the morning and one of the last things on my mind when I lay my head to rest. Some people don’t get it, but they don’t have to… This is my journey, and my dreams I am chasing.





