Ken Seals is ready for spring football to get underway but first had to take care of some recruiting business. The three-star Weatherford (Texas) quarterback and RCS Dallas positional MVP returned to Nashville for the fourth time this weekend and gave a commitment to Vanderbilt upon his return home. Seals selected the Commodores over Boston College, Minnesota and Princeton, among others. Seals felt like a priority with Vanderbilt and had the unique opportunity to not only play in the SEC but also earn a prestigious education.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“I felt good about Vanderbilt because they did a good job of making it clear that I’m their No. 1 guy. I got a text from every coach from their coaching staff about coming down for this weekend, coming to spring ball. The love that I’ve seen from Vanderbilt is something that made them stand out among other schools.” “As a quarterback, you want to go play where you’re wanted — and they wanted me here. I’m not sure about the other guys on the roster, but they view me as someone who can step in and get the job done soon, so I’m excited for the opportunity here and I hope to see what it’s like.” “I feel like Coach (Gerry) Gdowski is going to do a good job with the offense being the offensive coordinator this year, adapting to the strong suits of his players, knowing what they can do and what the offense can do. I feel like I may have more mobility than (Kyle) Shurmur did and I might be able to move around and avoid pressure, and I feel like that’s another part of the offense I can incorporate in.” “I know Vanderbilt only plans to take one quarterback and that means a lot to me. If I felt like they were recruiting other guys, maybe I’d look around. But I’ve seen a lot of places that I want and I’m excited about this, and I hope it’s something good.” “I’ve looked at a lot of Vanderbilt players’ Twitters and one of them posted a picture of them writing an essay in the locker room fully dressed after a game. I think that basically sums up Vanderbilt in one picture.”

RIVALS REACTION