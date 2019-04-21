The 6-foot-3, 186-pound projected cornerback gives the Sooners a lucky seventh commitment in their 2020 recruiting class, six of whom hail from The Lone Star State. Watts joins Missouri native Dontae Manning as the only other defensive back in the class.

Watts, a three-star cornerback from Little Elm (Texas), privately committed to the Sooners on Friday and went public with his decision. He chose Oklahoma over a rash of notable programs such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Arkansas, among others.

“Well, I just felt really comfortable. The staff always made sure I felt comfortable and they solidified my spot on the team. It felt like the right time to commit. It’s been a long time coming and I was ready to finally pull the trigger.”

“I’ve been talking to them since the beginning of my process and they made sure they knew I was a need for the program. That meant a lot since the beginning. They’ve kept in touch with me throughout the whole process, every week and every day. I knew from the beginning I wanted to go to Oklahoma. I knew I wanted to see other universities and see if my mind could possibly change, but at Oklahoma, I felt home.”



“When they got a new defensive staff, what stood out to me was the fact I was the first defensive back the new staff offered. That meant a lot to me. They wanted me and generally, the whole defensive coaching staff said that no one looked like me (on the roster) and that really stood out. It meant a lot. Being close to home didn’t matter, but it was an addition. To be as close as I am, this time next year at Oklahoma I can come home. It’s just 2.5 hours to drive and see my family.”

“Everything was so greatly organized (on the official visit). They put me in the car with Coach (Lincoln Riley) and that showed something to me. It felt like they set up the whole weekend for me, to spend a lot of time with Coach Riley and to know him and get more comfortable with him and the rest of the staff.”

“He (Riley) is really good. He’s why people want to be here. Everyone wants to be here, especially on defense. They struggled and they need to get the job done, and we can be the first players to do something. You don’t come here to follow the hype; you come in with the mindset that we’re gonna change the culture for the defense.”

“The staff told me I’m the only person that when I step on the field, I stand out. I’m the only 6-foot-3 defensive back. I’m taller than some of the linebackers and defensive linemen. They told me they don’t care if I play safety, that I can play corner and they promised I could play cornerback wherever they see me fit. That meant something to me — the opportunity to play early. I’m gonna come in and compete for a spot, but the opportunity to play early really put this in stone.”

“I told the staff on Friday and I know Coach Riley was really happy, jumping around everywhere. He was on fire. He’s so excited and he couldn’t wait for me to get there. He expressed how exciting they are for me because I was the main guy they wanted. That showed in how the offered and then recruited me. It made me feel great. It’s exciting because I have a lot of friends and people excited to hear the news. I haven’t told a lot of people, but I know it’s gonna be surprising for a lot of people. I know a lot of people thought I was going to Oklahoma, but it’s gonna be exciting.”

“It was really difficult (to make the decision) given the opportunity to play at the highest academic programs like Stanford and Notre Dame. They were close, but at Oklahoma, I felt comfortable and I didn’t want to go far out. It didn’t matter, but I felt really comfortable at Oklahoma. They were thee in my recruitment since the beginning, so I knew they generally wanted me.”