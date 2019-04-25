Breaking: Georgia QB Tee Webb commits to Louisville
Tee Webb is one of those quarterbacks who had expectations coming out of middle schools.
The 2020 signal caller out of Cartersville (Ga.) picked up an offer from Louisville before he started high school. Bobby Petrino was the head coach then, but now, Scott Satterfield is in charge, and he too made Webb a priority.
Satterfield had a chance to host Webb for a visit over the weekend and the Cardinals pressed all the right buttons. Webb was strongly considering Colorado State, Kansas and Tulane among others, but after that visit, his recruitment was over.
Webb committed to the Cardinals Thursday and Satterfield and that staff is getting a mature quarterback, one who is self-driven and a competitor that is always looking to improve.
Webb has continued to grow physically and as a quarterback the last couple of years. He had to step in behind top prospect Trevor Lawrence last year and Webb took Cartersville to the state championship game. He throws a very catchable ball, he is more athletic than some think and he has a great frame.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I have committed to Louisville and Kansas was a really close second," said Webb. "I really like the new coach at Louisville and the resources there are incredible. I also love the campus and the southern town feel. I really think it’s a special place and they are building toward a great future.
"I just knew Louisville was the one. The visit was great. I got to spend a lot of time with the head coach. Our offense is very similar and I really like his coaching style.
"I called the coaches Wednesday night. Their reaction was awesome and they welcomed me to the family. Everyone is very excited.
"Coach Satterfield is smart and funny. He has a lot of energy and great plans for the future of the a Louisville program.
"It’s a relief to be committed. Now I can focus on our spring practice and upcoming football season. Louisville was my very first offer at 13 years old and it’s crazy to think that it’s come full circle like this. I couldn’t be happier."