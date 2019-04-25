Tee Webb is one of those quarterbacks who had expectations coming out of middle schools.

The 2020 signal caller out of Cartersville (Ga.) picked up an offer from Louisville before he started high school. Bobby Petrino was the head coach then, but now, Scott Satterfield is in charge, and he too made Webb a priority.

Satterfield had a chance to host Webb for a visit over the weekend and the Cardinals pressed all the right buttons. Webb was strongly considering Colorado State, Kansas and Tulane among others, but after that visit, his recruitment was over.

Webb committed to the Cardinals Thursday and Satterfield and that staff is getting a mature quarterback, one who is self-driven and a competitor that is always looking to improve.

Webb has continued to grow physically and as a quarterback the last couple of years. He had to step in behind top prospect Trevor Lawrence last year and Webb took Cartersville to the state championship game. He throws a very catchable ball, he is more athletic than some think and he has a great frame.