Blue-chip OL Johnnie Jones high on Ole Miss, Vandy following officials

More than 30 college football programs are courting Johnnie Jones.

The big blocker from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep is about to shift gears back to his program ahead of spring football, but he got in his second and third official visits over the last two weekends. Colorado kicked off the slate in early April.

As the case with most in the footprint, Jones began his latest on-campus swing in the heart of SEC country. Vanderbilt hosted him for a weekend before Ole Miss got the same nod last weekend.

"They are both great football programs," Jones told Rivals. "Vandy happens to be in a big city and Ole Miss is in more of an old country town, where it’s not like a big city life.

"They were both great places, honestly. Vandy is more a militant style from the players and Ole Miss players are being more of themselves while still being serious."

The time in Oxford afforded the four-star tackle time with Lane Kiffin.

"I talked to him on Saturday after the spring game," he said. "Just talked about how he’s trying to build his team to be able to win a national championship and to be able to play for SEC championships."