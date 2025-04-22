Blue-chip OL Johnnie Jones high on Ole Miss, Vandy following officials

More than 30 college football programs are courting Johnnie Jones.
The big blocker from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep is about to shift gears back to his program ahead of spring football, but he got in his second and third official visits over the last two weekends. Colorado kicked off the slate in early April.
As the case with most in the footprint, Jones began his latest on-campus swing in the heart of SEC country. Vanderbilt hosted him for a weekend before Ole Miss got the same nod last weekend.
"They are both great football programs," Jones told Rivals. "Vandy happens to be in a big city and Ole Miss is in more of an old country town, where it’s not like a big city life.
"They were both great places, honestly. Vandy is more a militant style from the players and Ole Miss players are being more of themselves while still being serious."
The time in Oxford afforded the four-star tackle time with Lane Kiffin.
"I talked to him on Saturday after the spring game," he said. "Just talked about how he’s trying to build his team to be able to win a national championship and to be able to play for SEC championships."
Most of the time with the Rebels was spent with current players, of course. It offered a realistic snapshot of what life on campus may look like.
"Being able to see how focused the players are even though there are little parties that go on during the weekend," Jones said. "Also to see how the everything is in one big building so you don't have to worry about traffic."
While in Nashville, the apex of the trip also centered on the personnel.
"The competition among the players and coaches," Jones said. "They have some of the most positive passion I’ve seen among the schools.
"It was good to see the change that is happening."
The Floridian has three official visits down and three ahead around the month of June with in-state trips to Florida (May 30), Florida State (June 6) and Miami (June 20) on the schedule. Penn State is currently penciled in for June 13, too, so there is plenty of twists and turns ahead in this recruitment.
"I've just got to see everything before I make my decision," Jones said. "I don't have a list, I'm just breaking down the schools and I'm going to pick which one is the best fit for me."