Blue-chip DL Brian Harris commits to Oklahoma Sooners football

One of the nation's fastest recruiting rises has officially come to an end.
Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin defensive line recruit Brian Harris, who saw his recruitment go national earlier this year, came off the board on Friday afternoon.
"Im going to Oklahoma, proud to be a Boomer Sooner," he told Rivals. "The constant communication was big. Coach (Brent) Venables has such an infectious personality. Having that family background, also with Coach (Todd) Bates -- I feel like I'm so connected with that family.
"The first time I was out there, it was a different feeling. I went with my family and we all said, 'this is where it's at.' I knew where I was going."
The blue-chip prospect checked in with a pair of former top recruits in Norman expected to continue to work the middle in 2025. It can be viewed as a passing of the torch, of sorts.
"I talked to David Stone and Jayden Jackson, where I can learn from the best group in the nation," Harris said. "Their career hopefully goes well and I'll be stepping up as next up, and I'm ready for that leadership role.
"They (OU) see me as a 3-tech, 4-tech, bouncing outside and inside since I can play anything. I told Coach V, 'if you want to line me up at linebacker and fill up a hole, you can.' They see me being a third-down pass rush guy and making an immediate impact my freshman year."
The swift rise of Oklahoma on Harris' list had plenty to do with those calling the shots at the SEC program, too. It created a buy-in in short order.
"It means a whole lot to me," he said. "Everywhere Coach V has been, he has won. So I'm proud to say I'm going to that school and I carry it with a badge of honor."
There was an original plan to make a slew of official visits. Harris took one, to West Virginia, and realized his schedule was a bit too ambitious.
It came with the trim to the five finalists before OU won out over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina.
It looks like those penciled in trips are erased for good, outside of a June return to Norman of course. He'll sport a recruiting cap on that trip, too.
"Complete shutdown," Harris said. "I can say my recruitment is shut down, I'm 100 percent committed. I'm only taking one official visit, and it will be to OU. I might change it to pair with my dog Jake Kreul. He's a dog. Good players want to play with good players."
With the bulk of the recruiting process now behind, the newest OU commitment is focused on the 2025 season at Mandarin High and representing the program until his arrival.
"You're going to see the best out of me," Harris said. "A dominant force. Someone who can make an impact on the field. I'm gonna live in the backfield.
"I'm home. I'm gonna be a Boomer Sooner than later."