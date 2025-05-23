Blue-chip DL Brian Harris commits to Oklahoma Sooners football

One of the nation's fastest recruiting rises has officially come to an end.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin defensive line recruit Brian Harris, who saw his recruitment go national earlier this year, came off the board on Friday afternoon.

"Im going to Oklahoma, proud to be a Boomer Sooner," he told Rivals. "The constant communication was big. Coach (Brent) Venables has such an infectious personality. Having that family background, also with Coach (Todd) Bates -- I feel like I'm so connected with that family.

"The first time I was out there, it was a different feeling. I went with my family and we all said, 'this is where it's at.' I knew where I was going."

The blue-chip prospect checked in with a pair of former top recruits in Norman expected to continue to work the middle in 2025. It can be viewed as a passing of the torch, of sorts.

"I talked to David Stone and Jayden Jackson, where I can learn from the best group in the nation," Harris said. "Their career hopefully goes well and I'll be stepping up as next up, and I'm ready for that leadership role.

"They (OU) see me as a 3-tech, 4-tech, bouncing outside and inside since I can play anything. I told Coach V, 'if you want to line me up at linebacker and fill up a hole, you can.' They see me being a third-down pass rush guy and making an immediate impact my freshman year."

The swift rise of Oklahoma on Harris' list had plenty to do with those calling the shots at the SEC program, too. It created a buy-in in short order.

"It means a whole lot to me," he said. "Everywhere Coach V has been, he has won. So I'm proud to say I'm going to that school and I carry it with a badge of honor."