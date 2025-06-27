Blue-chip DB Chace Calicut commits to Georgia: 'How could it get better?'

"I made my decision down there at Georgia during the official visit," Calicut told Rivals. "The coaches always told me that when you're home, it'll feel right ... When I stepped foot on Georgia's campus, after I got a feel for the program, I knew it was the right spot."

Dawgs defensive backs coach Donte Williams extended an offer to Calicut in the spring and Georgia moved into pole position with the blue-chipper during his official visit to Athens earlier this month.

During halftime of a 7-on-7 game at the OT7 Finals in South Florida, Rivals' No. 4-ranked safety out of Texas committed to Georgia .

Williams, Travaris Robinson and Kirby Smart all showed a vested interest in the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Calicut out of Houston powerhouse Galena Park (Texas) North Shore High School.

Calicut loved the opportunity to learn from some of the best defensive minds in the country.

"How could it get better?" he started. "I don't think it can ... playing for Kirby Smart, at Georgia, at defensive back ... Kirby Smart, Donte and T-Rob -- that's the best you can get for a long cornerback."

"If you wanna get produced, if you wanna go to the next level, you wanna play at Georgia," Calicut added.

Texas was trending with the top-100 prospect for chunks of the spring after extending an offer to the in-state blue-chipper after his junior season.

Georgia was late to the party, but made the strongest impression at the right time with Calicut and his family in two visits.

"It's one of the best schools to go play defensive back at," he said. "They maximize your potential there at Georgia. That's all they want you to do -- to keep getting better ... to keep your head down and work."