Bill Belichick, UNC flips four-star DL Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M

Bill Belichick brought out his spatula for the first time since arriving in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina flipped four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin away from Texas A&M on Monday, the first big flip for the Tar Heels since the future Hall of Fame head coach took over the program.
Ruffin -- out of Mount Olive (NC) North Duplin High School -- had been verbally committed to the Aggies since October after giving Mike Elko and co. a commitment midway through his junior season last fall.
Ruffin was on campus at North Carolina last weekend -- meeting with Belichick and Tar Heels legends like Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor. He sees the blueprint for a championship right there in Chapel Hill.
"I love the vision he has for the program and I believe that we will get a championship while I'm there," Ruffin told Rivals. "It won't be easy and it will take a lot of work, but it shall be done."
Ruffin quickly shot up North Carolina's board after Belichick and the new coaching staff arrived on campus and coaches hit the road in the Contact Period in January. The 6-foot-3, 300-plus-pounder was one of Belichick's first stops on the roads -- and the Tar Heels have not slowed down since.
"UNC felt like home because it is so close to home and I want to be one of the home-grown players out of a small town to help get that chip," Ruffin detailed. "North Carolina is my home, and while I was there I was comfortable. I felt at home."