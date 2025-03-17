Bill Belichick, UNC flips four-star DL Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M

Bill Belichick brought out his spatula for the first time since arriving in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina flipped four-star defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin away from Texas A&M on Monday, the first big flip for the Tar Heels since the future Hall of Fame head coach took over the program.

Ruffin -- out of Mount Olive (NC) North Duplin High School -- had been verbally committed to the Aggies since October after giving Mike Elko and co. a commitment midway through his junior season last fall.

Ruffin was on campus at North Carolina last weekend -- meeting with Belichick and Tar Heels legends like Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor. He sees the blueprint for a championship right there in Chapel Hill.

"I love the vision he has for the program and I believe that we will get a championship while I'm there," Ruffin told Rivals. "It won't be easy and it will take a lot of work, but it shall be done."