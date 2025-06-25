Bill Belichick, Tar Heels land commitment from 4-star DB Jamarrion Gordon

North Carolina continues to stockpile talent -- and added another huge piece to the puzzle on Wednesday.

Four-star 2026 defensive back Jamarrion Gordon committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

North Carolina edged out Ole Miss and others for the one-time UCF verbal commitment out of Jackson (Ala.) High School.

"It came down to the coaching staff ... I know they're gonna develop me," Gordon told Rivals of his decision to pledge to the Tar Heels.

"They know what it really takes to get there."