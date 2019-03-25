CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE: Grading the Transfer Portal's impact on the Big Ten At least half of the Big Ten will be replacing last year’s starting quarterback or going into the spring with a robust quarterback competition on its hands. As we look around the conference for the biggest position battles, then, the quarterback position dominates the conversation.

ILLINOIS QUARTERBACK

M.J. Thomas AP Images

Lovie Smith received a contract extension from Illinois in November, and now he needs to start making headway in the wins department after a 9-27 start in Champaign. A key factor to future success is getting consistency and production at quarterback. One year ago, Smith and the Illini went into spring practice with just one scholarship quarterback in Cam Thomas, who has since left the program. This year it is a young quarterback room, but at least there are several scholarship players. Freshman M.J. Rivers is by far the most experienced of the group contending to captain the Illini offense after starting three games as a true freshman last fall. Another second-year player in Matt Robinson played in three games last season before being redshirted, while Coran Taylor was redshirted his entire freshman season and will be in the competition this spring. What makes this battle even more interesting is that Rivals100 athlete Isaiah Williams will arrive in the summer and is expected to start out working as a quarterback. Whether he has a chance to become the full-time guy under center or not remains to be seen, but the St. Louis native provides playmaking qualities Illinois needs and likely finds the field in some capacity as a true freshman.

IOWA OFFENSIVE GUARD

Landan Paulsen (left) AP Images

There is likely not a more unique position battle anywhere in the country this fall than the one for Iowa’s starting offensive guard spot. That’s because two brothers – two twin brothers – in Landan and Levi Paulsen, are the front-runners to replace departed senior Ross Reynolds, who is hoping to hear his name called at next month’s NFL Draft. The Paulsen brothers both came to Iowa City as three-star prospects in the 2015 class out of Woodbury Central High School in northwestern Iowa. Landan has yet to make a start in his Hawkeye career, but has seen action in 15 games over the last four years. Levi has started two games in his Iowa career: one at guard in 2016 and one at left tackle last season. The Hawkeyes return starter Cole Banwart at one offensive guard position, and are returning starters at tackle in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs. Iowa does need to find a new starter at center, but has moved Tyler Linderbaum over from defense to address that need. Sophomore Mark Kallenberger or redshirt freshman Jeff Jenkins could also get a look for the open guard position, but the expectation is there will be a Paulsen starting in that role on Aug. 31.

PENN STATE QUARTERBACK

Tommy Stevens AP Images

The quarterback position at Penn State has featured names like Kerry Collins, Todd Blackledge and Michael Robinson, but none threw for as many yards in a Nittany Lion uniform as Trace McSorley. None threw for more touchdowns or won more games as a starter than McSorley, but McSorley is now gone and Penn State must find his replacement. Good news for the Nittany Lions is that while McSorley was racking up the most career starts in Penn State history, the coaching staff was keeping the cupboard stocked. Senior Tommy Stevens, and Indianapolis native, has patiently bided his time behind McSorley and showcased his athleticism when called upon. However, sophomore Sean Clifford, a former four-star prospect, is recognized as the best pure passer of the two. There are additional quarterbacks in the competition, including redshirt freshman Will Levis and true freshmen Ta’Quan Roberson and Michael Johnson, who enrolled in February. For all intents and purposes, though, this looks like a Stevens-Clifford battle and it would be unlikely that James Franklin makes a call on who wins the job before August.

OHIO STATE RIGHT TACKLE

Joshua Alabi AP Images

If Ohio State could have gotten a free pass to shore up one position on the roster in the last five years, it probably would be offensive tackle. Lack of depth at tackle was a regular source of consternation for Urban Meyer, and it will at least start as a concern for first-year head coach Ryan Day. Left tackle has been secured by junior Thayer Munford, but Ohio State will have to figure out a solution at right tackle this off-season. Fortunately for Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa offensive tackle recruiting has improved in recent classes, presenting some options for the spot vacated with Isaiah Prince’s graduation. If Branden Bowen has his injury issues behind him, the fifth-year senior could be the favorite to lock down right tackle for 2019. However, Joshua Alabi has also made starts along the offensive line and former five-star Nicholas Petit-Frere is coming off a redshirt year in which he generated positive buzz around Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

WISCONSIN QUARTERBACK

Jack Coan AP Images