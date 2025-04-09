Big Ten Spotlight: Concern level for programs lagging behind on 2026 class

Kayd Coffman

Spring official visits have kicked off around the country and players are still taking unofficial visits to check out spring practices. As we enter a very busy time on the recruiting calendar, which programs currently lagging behind should be truly worried about their recruiting classes and which of them will be just fine? We’ll start with a look at the Big Ten. RELATED: Big Ten team recruiting rankings

Advertisement

INDIANA

Big Ten Rank: 17th out of 18 Level of concern: High Smith's Take: As of right now, Indiana only has one commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, three-star OL Samuel Simpson. That’s an extremely slow start for a team that had a historic season last year. The Hoosiers are hosting plenty of players for spring practices including three-star safety Brayden Reilly out of Ohio. But things need to pick up in a big way for them to get the type of recruiting momentum they need after last season. INDIANA'S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

MICHIGAN STATE

Big Ten Rank: Tied for 14th out of 18 Level of concern: Low The Spartans are in an interesting position heading into Year 2 of coach Jonathan Smith running the program. They stay under the radar and quietly do their work even as rival Michigan has been among the biggest stories in college football. That approach has paid off early and they have some very high upside players in the class, such as quarterback Kayd Coffman and tight end Eddie Whiting. But Michigan State will need to show improvement on the field this season to boost this recruiting ranking, and I have a sneaky feeling it will. MICHIGAN STATE'S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

NEBRASKA

Big Ten Rank: 16th out of 18 Level of concern: Medium Nebraska is among the programs in the Big Ten in need of a huge official visit season. The program has three commits now but rising four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh is a very soft commit. The Huskers hosted a lot of good players for spring practice visits but will they be able to close them? How they finish with players such as defensive end Titan Davis, running back DeZephen Walker and receiver Nasir Rankin will go a long way in determining the success of the cycle. NEBRASKA'S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

WISCONSIN